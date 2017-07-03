Regional flight catches fire at Denver airport

All 63 passengers were reportedly safe and uninjured after a SkyWest plane flying for United Express caught fire at DIA Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Submitted)

A regional flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire while taxiing on the runway at DIA Sunday afternoon. There are no reported injuries.

SkyWest flight 5869 was on the west side of the airfield around 2:15 p.m. when it caught fire, airport officials say. All 63 people on board - 59 passengers and four crew members - were able to get off safely and without being hurt.

The plane, a CRJ700 was flying for United Express.

The fire is out, but the cause is unknown at this time. Fire crews are on scene and investigating.

All runways are open. Other airport operations were unaffected by the blaze.

Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 2, 2017

SkyWest provided the following statement to 9NEWS after the incident:

"After landing safely at Denver, SkyWest flight 5869, a CRJ700 operating as United Express from Aspen to Denver, experienced engine issues. All 59 passengers safely deplaned the aircraft and were transported to the terminal."

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

