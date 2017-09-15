Red Cross to provide financial assistance to Harvey victims beginning Sept. 21

HOUSTON - The American Red Cross announced on Friday it will be providing additional financial assistance to Hurricane Harvey victims.

On September 21, 2017 the Red Cross will launch a single website where severely impacted households can apply for $400.

The organization said applications will only be accepted through their website. Registration will remain open until October 10, 2017.

Harvey victims from the following 39 counties will qualify for the financial assistance: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

The Red Cross is currently processing registrations for pending applicants whose registrations were not completed when the system became overloaded.

The organization said qualified applicants will receive a text or email with instructions for completing the process in the coming days.

According to the Red Cross, people who want to apply do not need to be American citizens to receive the financial assistance.

For more information click here and for the FAQ page on the assistance click here.

