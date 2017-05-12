RAW - Katelyn Ebner dashcam

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 missing kids found dead after Montgomery Co. house fire
-
2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in NE Harris County
-
Dozens of suspected gang members arrested in ICE operation
-
3 children missing, family members critically hurt in Conroe-area fire
-
Scorpion found on United flight from Houston to Ecuador
-
Lightning caused tank fire forces evacuation in Beach City
-
Missing Pieces: Monica 'Christie' Wilson
-
Property owners have mixed feelings on I-45 expansion plan
-
Langham Creek HS senior lights up prom
-
Racist language still on deed restrictions
More Stories
-
3 children dead in Montgomery County fireMay 12, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
-
Lightning caused tank fire out in Beach CityMay 12, 2017, 5:20 a.m.
-
2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in…May 12, 2017, 4:46 a.m.