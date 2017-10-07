Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation in Auburn

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2012 Getty Images)

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in Auburn, a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart.

According to police, around 3:48 a.m. a woman called 911 to report she was sexually assaulted by the rapper. The alleged assault reportedly happened on the tour bus that was parked in Auburn. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before.

After officers investigated the incident, Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by "greed and vindictiveness."

Stocker says Nelly's in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point."

Nelly is known for his hits "Hot in Herre," ''My Place" and "Over and Over." He also appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."

