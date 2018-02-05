Rainy Days Ahead

Rain is in the forecast most every day this week. This coming weekend is a big one for Galveston and Mardi Gras. Rain is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Sometimes crawfish and beads are a dish best served with a little rain.

But not so fast! NOAA's February outlook suggests we will have below normal rainfall this month. So far, rainfall at Bush for the year is 3.10"... that's about an inch below normal. Last year at this time Bush had measured more than 6" of rain. Looks like we will at least start February, wet.

NOAA's February temperature outlook is now forecasting temps to be a bit above normal for the month. This does not mean we wont see another freeze, just over all a bit warmer than normal when you add it all up at the end of the month. Personally, I'm not buying any plants yet.

© 2018 KHOU-TV