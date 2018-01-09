Rain, Then Cold Returning To Houston

A vigorous and unusually southern tracked storm system pommeled southern California Tuesday with Flash Flooding and wind gusts to 35 mph. The storm may drop 3"-6" of rain in the area, creating the threat for mud slides. In the hills east of Los Angeles, heavy snow is falling.

This same system will push a deep trough through the Houston area on Thursday. Expect rain and a few thunderstorms, but no flood threat for us. This dip in the Jet Stream winds will open the door to much colder air.

Expect highs in the 40's this weekend with lows below freezing Sunday morning. Cold, but dry for this weekends big marathon. Good luck runners!

© 2018 KHOU-TV