Raceway becomes parking lot for vehicles flooded by Harvey

Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown is being used to store thousands of vehicles that flooded after Harvey roared through. (Photo: Grace White, KHOU)

Tens of thousands of people lost their cars when Harvey roared through. Now, we're getting an inside look at where many of those vehicles are ending up at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown.

"We've been out there for 30 years, born and raised," said Seth Angel, the owner. "We are a race track and we race cars for a living."

The stands are usually filled with people. The drag strip just outside Houston is known to draw big crowds. However, it's not people filling the stands.

"For us it was a big commitment, we literally have made the decision to shut down our business temporarily," said Angel.

It's a graveyard for Harvey's wrath.

"I don't think there's anybody in this community that hasn't been affected in some way," he said.

Angel expects 100,000 flooded cars to arrive, and he's felt the impact of the storm, too.

"Personally, I have family whose homes were destroyed. I've had countless number of friends whose homes were destroyed," he said.

So, when they got the call looking for a staging area for the next six months, his answer was yes.

"It's a massive operation, it's very well coordinated and it has to be," said Angel.

Because for every car there is a person, a life forever changed by a storm. Now, filling a parking lot full of stories.

"Our focus is to take care of the community and start that rebuilding process and unfortunately this is part of it," he said.

Racing will resume next year here at the park. As for where these cars go next, it will be up to the insurance companies to decide. It's important to know the park is not open to the public, only insurance adjusters to process claims.

The owners of the Royal Purple Raceway are donating $10,000 to the Red Cross for Harvey relief.

© 2017 KHOU-TV