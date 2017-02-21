Quitting corporate life to become your own boss after 50

FLOWER MOUND – Frank Flores offered to give his big business idea away for free.

"Yes I did. Twice. Because I'm not smart enough to stop it after the first one," he chuckled while reminiscing.

For more than a decade, Flores sold someone else's medical scrubs as a regional sales manager and later a corporate vice-president.



But at age 52, he quit.

"They’re just not comfortable,” explained Flores, now 54, about traditional scrubs. “If you pull them all the way up you look weird and they don't fit the right way because you haven't worn… no man has worn a pair of pants like that since they were about five years old."

Women have all kinds of sizes and styles, patterns and prints.



But men don't.



Scrubs fit them like pajamas, his wife Sharon Bagley said.

"Everybody's like 'I'd like to wear my pajamas all day’ until you wear your pajamas all day. Then all you want to do is put on real clothes because they do become baggy and uncomfortable and you're rearranging them and pulling at them all the time," she added.



So, the couple designed fitted scrubs for men. They ditched the drawstring, added buttons, elastic, a zipper and pockets. Each pair is sized like street clothes sold in stores.

"Guys want a product that actually fits," said Frank.



Turns out, Frank and Sharon aren't alone. Call it the new mid-life crisis but baby boomers are leaving corporate to become their own boss.



The trend has become so popular it's even earned a nickname.



The Small Business Administration calls them "Encore Entrepreneurs" and even offers free on-line courses to train them.



A study by the Kauffman Foundation says boomers are the fastest growing group of new business owners over the last two decades.

They're living longer, healthier and hardly over the hill.



In six months, Frank and Sharon are already selling their line of scrubs in four states and on-line at frankyray.com.



"It was way tougher to get up and go to work for someone else. A lot more difficult," said Frank.

They’re starting over when many their age start coasting towards retirement.

Copyright 2016 WFAA