German police detain suspected Berlin attack accomplice

This picture taken on December 22, 2016 shows the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. Sombre but determined not to be cowed, visitors flocked to a Berlin Christmas market as it reopened three days after being struck by a deadly truck assault that shocked Germany. / AFP / dpa / Michael Kappeler / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MICHAEL KAPPELER, This content is subject to copyright.)

BERLIN — German police Wednesday detained a suspected accomplice in connection with the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market.

Federal prosecutors said the man is a 40-year-old Tunisian national. He was not named.

Anis Amri, 24, the main suspect in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more on Dec. 19. was shot dead by Italian police. Amri, also a Tunisian national, was a failed asylum seeker who was due to be deported.

The development in the investigation came as new data revealed that a record number of migrants voluntarily left Germany this year to return to their countries of origin, according to figures from Germany's Office for Migration and Refugees.

About 55,000 migrants chose to leave Germany from January to November, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, a daily newspaper, reported.

The newspaper cited data it obtained from the migration office. Migrants from Balkan nations Albania, Serbia and Kosovo formed the largest group of volunteer returnees. The 55,000 figure is more than twice the number of migrants — 25,000 — who were deported. Last year, 37,220 migrants voluntarily left Germany while 20,914 were deported.

Germany admitted about 900,000 asylum seekers in 2016. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has pledged to increase the number of deportations for asylum seekers whose applications are rejected because they do quality for protection under international law.

Unlike Syrians and other applicants from some Middle Eastern countries, asylum seekers from the Balkans are not classed as fleeing war or persecution.