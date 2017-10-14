Prison inmates donate $53,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

AUSTIN, Texas- Hurricane recovery takes a village, and in Texas, that village included prison inmates.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, inmates donated a portion of their commissary money to the tune of $53,000 to help rebuild Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

According to the TDCJ, inmates donated the money to the American Red Cross from August 31 to September 30.

