Preparing for Harvey: Agencies available for those with mobility issues

HOUSTON – Agencies are organizing aid for those with mobility issues and who are worried about where to find help after Hurricane Harvey.

Both Houston and Harris County Emergency managers said people needing essentials like drinking water should call the Texas/United Way 2-1-1 Helpline. It is open 24 hours a day.

The United Way has groups in communities, including some churches, lined up to provide food, medicine and other basic needs.

The Gulf Coast Red Cross signed in volunteers Thursday evening. They will organize mass feedings and more.

“Our primary role is to take care of the needs of people with shelter and food at those shelters,” said Tyler Moyer, regional marketing manager for the Red Cross.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick sat in on meetings with Harris County Emergency managers. He is in town bracing for the storm with his family.

“I think the main thing that I really want to convey to people: don’t go to bed tonight watching the last forecast thinking this storm is going to be right when he said tomorrow morning,” Patrick said. “Or don’t go to bed Friday night thinking Saturday morning you know because this storm is powerful enough it could move 15 or 20 miles.”

Widespread Evacuations Ordered in Texas in advance of Hurricane Harvey. Heed the warnings. Don't risk your life. https://t.co/S7NRDYyCcC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 24, 2017

Authorities insist people do their best to gather enough food, water and supplies to last a few days.

