Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby

Meghan Davidson

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - A pregnant woman who was struck by lightning remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn also is being treated.

Meghan Davidson, 26, was just seven days from her due date when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt on Thursday while walking with her mother outside her home in Fort Myers.

Doctors later delivered baby Owen, whose condition wasn't available, CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports.

The congregation at McGregor Baptist Church held a prayer vigil for Davidson on Sunday. Church member Carol Bridges said Davidson has shown signs of improvement.

"They have lowered the amount of oxygen that she is getting and they have lowered the sedation," Bridges told WGCL-TV.

Staff at the church plan to hold prayer vigils and support the family as long as needed.

Davidson is married with two other children.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.