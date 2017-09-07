Powerful 8.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Mexico; possible tsunami threat

People gather on a street in downtown Mexico City during an earthquake on September 7, 2017. A powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico late September 7, the US Geological Survey said. LUIS PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: LUIS PEREZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

A massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico's southern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said early Friday, triggering a potential tsunami threat to several neighboring countries.

The USGS said the quake's epicenter was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of about 22 miles.

The governor of the Mexican state of Chiapas says at least three people have been killed. Gov. Manuel Velasco told Milenio TV that the deaths occurred in San Cristobal de las Casas. He also said that the quake damaged hospitals and schools.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries, including the Pacific coastlines of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. It said the threat was still being evaluated for Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific islands.

There was no tsunami threat for the West coast of the United States.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales spoke on national television to call for calm while emergency crews checked for damage. Local radio in the Central American country reported one death, but it could not be confirmed.

“We have reports of some damage and the death of one person, even though we still don’t have exact details,” Morales said. He said the possible death occurred in San Marcos state near the border with Mexico.

The quake comes as Hurricane Katia was projected to barrel in Mexico early Saturday.

