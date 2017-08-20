Powerball jackpot swells to $650 million

(Photo: Getty Images)

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, meaning one of the nation’s largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

Maura McCann of the New Hampshire Lottery says no ticket matched all six numbers. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $650 million, which would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot climbed to $541.9 million, soaring well above earlier estimates of $510 million.

It was among the five largest Powerball jackpots in history, and the third jackpot of at least $430 million this year.

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday night:

17-19-39-43-68 with a Powerball of 13

(The multiplier was 4x)

A jackpot in June reached $448 million, while another in February was worth $435 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

The overall odds of winning any prize from a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.87.

