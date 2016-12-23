'Potentially hijacked' Libyan plane lands in Malta

A Libyan passenger plane that the Maltese prime minister says was potentially hijacked has landed in Malta.

The Airbus A320 , belonging to Libyan state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways , touched down in the Mediterranean island nation at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Malta Today reported.

Maltese broadcaster TVM reported that there were 118 passengers aboard.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.”

The plane left the southwestern Libyan city of Sabha for the capital, Tripoli, on a flight that was supposed to take just over an hour but was diverted to Malta International Airport, Malta Today reported.

Soldiers surrounded the plane, whose engines were still running, but did not appear to have approached it, The Times of Malta reported.

It said reports indicated that a hijacker, who said he was a supporter of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, claimed to have a hand grenade and said he was willing to release all the passengers but not the crew if his demands are met.