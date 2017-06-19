Inmates save correctional officer who passed out during work detail

POLK CO., GA - Six inmates in Georgia helped save an officer who passed out during a work detail by calling 911.

The officer was working security for the Polk County Sheriff's Office work detail when he passed out from the heat last week. The humidity was at 100% and it was 76 degrees outside.

Six of the inmates who were there jumped into action and quickly grabbed the officer's phone and dialed 911. They also removed his outer carrier vest in order to help him cool off while they waited for EMS to arrive.

The officer's family members provided a free lunch with desserts to the inmates who helped save the officer's life as a show of appreciation for doing the right thing.

The Polk Co. Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post praising the inmates for their heroic actions and also shared pictures of their well-deserved free lunch.

