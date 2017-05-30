White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns

Mike Dubke confirmed his resignation as White House communications director Monday. He declined to comment further.
The resignation was first reported by Axios which said Dubke, who has been in the role for three months, handed in his resignation on May 18.
It said that he offered to stay until end of President Trump’s first overseas trip as U.S. leader. Trump returned to Washington on Saturday from a nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy.
Dubke's last day as White House communications director has not been set, Axios reported.
Contributing: David Jackson
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs