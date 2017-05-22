What's next after bathroom bill passes Texas House

A controversial bill requiring students in public schools to use the bathroom or locker room of their birth certificate versus the sex they identify with passed the Texas House Monday on final reading.

Now transgender students, their parents, and the school districts are trying to figure out what changes could be coming.

“It made me really embarrassed to be from Texas,” said Elaine Whitley, a Houston mother of a transgender high school student, recalling her reaction to hearing the news. “A: I don’t see how this is an emergency. B: They’re looking for a problem where there isn’t one. C: How are they gonna enforce this, again? And D: these kids go through so much…that I can’t imagine now we’re gonna have to try to isolate them and say, ‘You can’t go to the bathroom you wanna go to. You need to go to this special one.’”

Whitley says her disappointment was shared by her transgender daughter Maddie, who KHOU interviewed about Senate Bill 6, commonly nicknamed “The Bathroom Bill”, in March.

“I don’t think I look like a boy, so to see me walk into the restroom I think would turn a few heads,” said Maddie, during that March 7 interview.

Many thought the issue was dead after SB 6 went nowhere in the House. However, on Sunday it made a surprise comeback in the form of amendment by Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Center) tacked on Senate Bill 2078, which deals with classroom safety.

“Nothing in this language discriminates against anyone,” said Rep. Paddie, who said his amendment is about safety and accommodating all kids. “In fact, it makes sure there that are reasonable accommodations for all children.”

The amendment does require districts to provide a single-stall private restroom for transgender students who do not want to use the bathroom of their biological sex.

However, many critics argued the bill was discriminatory, with Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston) likening the bill to the era of “separate but equal” segregated bathrooms.

“(The bill) could also ‘out’ the student because other kids are like ‘Hey, why are you not going this way with us? Why are you always going over there?” said Lou Weaver, Transgender Programs Coordinator for Equality Texas.

Weaver, a transgender man, was in Austin for Sunday’s vote.

“Unfortunately it could require students to have to access the nurse’s room, and that’s problematic,” said Weaver. “These students aren’t sick.”

Weaver said HISD’s policies protecting students based on gender identity and gender expression have helped transgender students thrive. Now he and HISD parents like Whitley are anxious to see what might change.

“I hope that my daughter won’t be affected by this,” said Whitley. “I hope that her campus, especially, maybe can work around it to make sure that she doesn’t have to feel more isolated than she already does.”

HISD officials told KHOU early Monday afternoon that they are waiting until if and when the House bill becomes law to look into possibly making changes. Later in the afternoon, spokesperson Lila Hollin emailed the following statement:

“Houston ISD schools will continue to be safe and positive environments that promote student learning and development.We will continue to provide all the needed protections and accommodations for all students in our schools. HISD board policy clearly states that we do not condone discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression, or on any other basis prohibited by law.The amendment passed by the Texas House will not change the work we are doing at the local level.We are committed to respecting and recognizing all students for who they are.”

Nicole Ray, a spokesperson with Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, told KHOU that the district plans to keep its “current practices” in place, which involves dealing with each student’s needs on a case by case basis. Ray says there have been no negative issues so far.

Amanda Bubela, a spokesperson for Fort Bend ISD, told KHOU, “We work with our students’ families to make accommodations on a case-by-case basis that would allow us to support the student but then also respect the privacy of others.”

SB 2078 still needs to pass the Senate before it can head to the Governor’s desk. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who championed SB 6, suggested SB 2078 needed changes first.

“I had not seen the language on the [state Rep. Chris] ‘Paddie Amendment’ on Senate Bill 2078 before it was voted on last night,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “I also have concerns about its ambiguous language, which doesn't appear to do much. There is still time for the House and Senate to address these concerns -- which are both priorities for Texas voters -- in a meaningful way.”



