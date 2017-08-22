U.S. imposes new penalties on Chinese, Russian firms over North Korea

WASHINGTON —The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 16 mainly Chinese and Russian companies and people for assisting North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and helping the North make money to support those programs.

The Treasury Department says the penalties are intended to further isolate North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests.

The 16 do business with previously sanctioned companies and people, work with the North Korean energy sector, help it place workers abroad or evade international financial curbs.

The measures block any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from transactions with them.

Those sanctioned include six Chinese companies, two Singapore-based companies that sell oil to North Korea, a Russian company, four Russian nationals and a construction company based in Namibia.

© 2017 Associated Press