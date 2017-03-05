Twins in the Texas senate? Huffines on his brother's future

State Sen. Don Huffines appeared on WFAA-TV’S Inside Texas Politics to discuss his twin brother’s political future and reiterate his apology after a heated exchange with constituents. (Photo: WFAA-TV Inside Texas Politics)

DALLAS – State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, said he has talked to his twin brother Phillip about running for Texas senate but added that “he’s perfectly capable of making that decision himself.”



“I can tell him the pros and cons on it, but I can tell you this he’s going to make a great state senator if he makes that decision. But he’s going to have to earn the position,” said Sen. Huffines on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics this morning. “It will be an honor and exciting to serve with my twin brother.”



There’s speculation that Phillip Huffines, the current chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party, might run for state Sen. Van Taylor’s seat in Collin County if Taylor pursues retiring congressman Sam Johnson’s office.



If Phillip were to get elected, it would be the first time in Texas history that twin brothers had served together in that chamber, said Don.



When asked about his own political future, the senator suggested his mind isn’t made up on a second term.



“I haven’t announced that yet. I haven’t made that decision yet,” said the senator on WFAA.



When pressed about whether he expected to draw a primary challenger in 2018, Huffines said: “I’m just not focused on that. I’m really not. I’m just focused on the best job I can do in Austin, Texas.”



He added that he is not considering another office: “Right now, I’m am really drilled down to represent everybody in the legislature. This is a fast and furious time. It only happens every other year.”



Huffines is coming off a tough week after a heated exchange over school choice with parents and students from Richardson was caught on camera.



The senator reiterated his apology to constituents on the program.



“My demeanor and tone were unacceptable. I have apologized for that and I am sorry for that. I have apologized in person to the folks in the room, and I have put it in writing. But let me put it in perspective. I am passionate for the policy. Here’s the thing, the folks in the room, we’re headed in the same direction. We all want the best public schools we can possibly have,” said Huffines.



But in his apology, the senator’s office called it an “ambush-style attack” from the teenagers and their parents.



Huffines deflected and did not respond specifically when asked whether that rhetoric was over the top.



Watch the entire interview at WFAA.com.





Copyright 2016 WFAA