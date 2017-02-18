Trump's Navy secretary nominee on the verge of withdrawing, CBS NEWS reports

(CBS NEWS) -- Two sources close to the situation tell CBS News that President Trump’s Navy Secretary nominee Philip Bilden is likely to withdraw his nomination.

The sources said Bilden, a former Army Reserve military officer with little naval experience, has drawn resistance to his lack of familiarity with Navy issues and has encountered difficulty separating himself from his financial interests.

But the White House has publicly denied that Bilden is reconsidering his nomination.

In a tweet Saturday responding to the report, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the sources were “wrong” and that Bilden was “100%” committed to the post.

Those people would be wrong. Just spoke with him and he is 100% commited to being the next SECNAV pending Senate confirm. https://t.co/AfRZfQQCzG — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 18, 2017

