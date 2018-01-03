Trump tweets he will announce awards for most 'dishonest' and 'corrupt' media of the year

(Photo: Delony, Douglas)

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump on Tuesday night claimed he will announce awards for the most "dishonest" and "corrupt" media of the year. "Stay tuned!" Mr. Trump ended his tweet about the subject.

"I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!" the president tweeted.

The details of the president's announcement about such unprecedented awards was unclear, and came in between tweets threatening the use of a big nuclear button against North Korea and touting Fox News' Sean Hannity's 9 p.m. show.

Mr. Trump has continued to attack mainstream outlets like the "failing" New York Times, even while he gives them interviews. The president gave an exclusive, 30-minute interview, with no aides around, to The New York Times' Mike Schmidt last week while at his club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

