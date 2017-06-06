Trump taps Dallas businessman Ray Washburne for administration post

WASHINGTON — The Trump White House named Dallas real estate investor Ray Washburne to serve in the administration.

President Donald Trump nominated Washburne to serve as president of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a government agency that directs private capital into the developing world. Trump signaled earlier this year that he aimed to cut the agency.

Washburne is one of the most important fundraisers in Republican politics. He began the 2016 cycle backing the campaign of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Eventually, he supported Trump in the general election.

Dallas, in particular, was a pivotal fundraising region for Trump over the course of that campaign. Trump and members of his family made frequent stops there, even as late as October in the general election.

The U.S. Senate will need to confirm Washburne before he can take office.

The Texas Tribune