Trump sends vague midnight tweet about 'negative press covfefe'

Donald Trump has been active on Twitter since his return from his first overseas trip as president. And he kept the ball rolling with a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

But it is not at all clear what the president was tweeting about.

"Despite the negative press covfefe," Trump tweeted..

Even if we assume "covfefe" was a typo and the president meant to type "coverage," it remains a mystery what the tweet refers to.

A few hours later, Trump followed it up with this question, apparently joking about the earlier tweet: Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Unsurprisingly, most of Trump's fellow Twitter users jumped all over the apparent mistake. And #covfefe became a trending topic on Twitter.

By 4 PM tomorrow, National Review will be anti-anti-covfefe. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017

I used to read covfefe magazine#covfefe — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) May 31, 2017

I don't know if the lawyers have improved these all that much. https://t.co/VCD9KRQp5s — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 31, 2017

