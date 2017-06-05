Trump seeks quick Supreme Court review of 'travel ban'
President Trump asked legal aides Monday to seek a quick Supreme Court review of what he calls his "travel ban" from six Muslim countries, and suggested he would seek to expand that ban in the wake of the weekend terrorist attack in London.
KHOU 6:46 AM. CDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community remembers father beaten at Denny's
-
Sunday's 10 p.m. forecast with Blake Mathews
-
DOuble murder puts neighborhood on edge
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Storms cancel Free Press Summer Festival
-
London attacks: 12 arrested, ISIS claims responsibility
-
Man fatally stabbed in northwest Houston
-
Body recovered in Greens Bayou
-
Fatal crash in La Maqrue
-
Family wants justice after young father beaten to death
More Stories
-
Alleged car thief kills innocent driver in La Marque crashJun. 5, 2017, 4:59 a.m.
-
Community remembers man who died after being beaten…Jun. 4, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
HFD: 4 injured in head-on collision in SE HoustonJun. 5, 2017, 4:56 a.m.