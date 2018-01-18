Trump says wall has 'never changed or evolved,' claims shutdown would be 'devastating'

President Donald Trump (C) presides over a meeting about immigration with Republican and Democrat members of Congress in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump on Thursday said that his proposed wall along the the U.S.-Mexico border "never changed or evolved" despite top White House officials admitting there will never be a wall spanning the entire length of the 2,000-mile-long border.

Mr. Trump also reversed his position about a shutdown, saying it would be "devastating" to the military even though he said last year that the government needs a "good" shutdown.

The president posted about these issues in a series of early-morning tweets. He said the wall was never intended to be built in areas where there is "natural protection."

"....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!"

He reiterated that Mexico will eventually pay for the wall even though its government has consistently rejected this assertion.

"We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal!"

Mr. Trump also tweeted that "CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term extension!"

MORE: Read the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.