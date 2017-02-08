Trump offers to 'destroy' Texas senator but name left unsaid

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 8: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) Winter Meeting on February 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – President Donald Trump told a Texas sheriff they could "destroy" the career of a state lawmaker trying to reform asset forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source.

Trump's comment Tuesday drew laughs during a meeting with sheriffs in the White House while reporters were present. The remark followed Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson criticizing an unnamed state senator who believes police shouldn't receive forfeiture money unless a case ends in conviction.

Trump responded: "Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career."

The sheriff wouldn't say and it was unclear to whom Eavenson was referring.

Republican state Sen. Konni Burton has proposed the most sweeping forfeiture reforms but wouldn't stop to answer questions outside the Senate on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.