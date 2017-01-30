Trump: 'Nothing nice' about fighting terrorism

Protesters gather near Super Bowl activities in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON — Under criticism over a temporary travel ban from Muslim countries, President Trump said Monday that stopping terrorism involves hard choices and added that he is following through on campaign pledges.

Trump also dismissed problems at airports in the days after his Friday order, tweeting that "only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage."

The president mocked Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York — who choked up while denouncing the Trump order — as well as demonstrators against the police, while praising Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Despite "protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer," Trump said, "Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

"There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country," Trump tweeted. "This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!"

Trump's ban on travel from seven Muslim majority countries triggered lawsuits, protests across the globe, and calls for correcting legislation from members of Congress, including Republicans.

The protests are global. Critics in the United Kingdom are signing petitions asking the government to revoke its invitation to Trump to make a state visit later this year.

The Trump order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. The travel ban also triggered another clash between Trump and frequent Republican antagonists, Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Protesters gathered in downtown Houston and at Bush Airport on Sunday to oppose the immigration order. More than 8,000 people were invited on the Facebook event to meet at Discovery Green. A large crowd could be seen gathering outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Another protest took place Sunday evening at Bush Intercontinental Airport. More than 6,000 people were invited to attend on a Facebook event page. At least eight people were detained at the airport.

One man who was being detained had family at the airport waiting to see him. "We're not here for all of this, we're just here to see my dad. I just wanted to see my dad." said the man's young son, Fares Kalo.

Kalo said he and his family live in Houston and all have green cards since fleeing the civil war in Syria three years ago."They're not all terrorists. A lot of us are people. We're just like you and you and you and everyone else here." said Kalo.

Late Sunday evening, the man was released and was reunited with his family. KHOU 11 reporter Adam Bennett was there for the happy reunion.

On Sunday, organizers had gathered at Terminal E, the same place where protestors gathered Saturday night. Around 20 lawyers were also present at the protest Sunday, on stand by to give legal help to anyone detained.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was also at the protest. She said she is planning on introducing legislation either Monday or Tuesday to repeal Trump's executive order.

