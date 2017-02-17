Trump declares 'fake news' media 'the enemy of the American people'

President Trump has always been quite open about his frustration with the news media but he took his criticism of the press up a notch Friday, calling the "fake news media" the "enemy of the American people."
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017
It was Trump's second attempt at the tweet. He deleted an earlier version that had problems with spacing and did not include ABC and CBS among the news organizations he specifically called out as the enemy. He also dropped the "SICK!" from the ending of his second tweet.
President Trump apparently deleted the first tweet so he could add more media organizations to the second. Also deleted: "SICK!" pic.twitter.com/El7Rq4XbT3— Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 17, 2017
The president has increasingly called news coverage he does not agree with "fake news." The term was initially used to refer to the proliferation of inaccurate and misleading stories during the campaign from sites trying to pass themselves off as legitimate news sources.
The tweet follows Thursday's news conference in which the president unloaded on the press for what he considers unfair and inaccurate coverage of his administration. He has been particularly upset with the flood of leaks to the press from his White House and government agencies.
