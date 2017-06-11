Three incumbents lose seats on Dallas City Council

Dallas City Hall (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – Three incumbents appear to have lost their bid for re-election to the Dallas City Council, and their political upsets put Mayor Mike Rawlings’ influence and agenda in question.

“We worked hard. We outworked our opponent. Every day I was out knocking on doors talking to people in their homes, and because of supporters like this we were able to get a victory tonight,” said Omar Narvaez, who defeated Monica Alonzo in West Dallas’ District 6 Saturday night.

Alonzo, who is also the mayor pro tem, won the most votes on May 6, but she lost to Narvaez with 828 votes to his 1,132.

In District 7, which makes up parts of South Dallas, Fair Park and the Buckner Terrace neighborhoods, Councilwoman Tiffinni Young lost to Kevin Felder.

Felder, who ran unsuccessfully against Young two years ago, won this weekend with 1,215 votes to her 1,046.

Like Alonzo, Councilwoman Young won the most votes in May, but Felder appears to have gotten out the vote in the runoff.

In District 8, which makes up most of Southern Dallas along the Interstate 20 corridor, Tennell Atkins will return to city council.

He narrowly defeated his successor, Erik Wilson. Atkins got 966 votes to Wilson’s 919.

Atkins, like recently re-elected Councilman Dwaine Caraway, was term-limited off council two years ago, but won his seat back Saturday night.

The results stunned some at City Hall.

Mayor Rawlings, about to leave for a trade trip to Toronto and Montreal, did not immediately have a comment about the runoff election. But losing Alonzo, Wilson and Young will impact the mayor’s influence and agenda.

All three losing incumbents were Rawlings’ allies on the council.

Dallas County Elections Administration said it sequestered 797 mail-in ballots as local prosecutors investigate allegations of voter fraud.

Still, releasing those votes should not change the outcome of these three races.

