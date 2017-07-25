KHOU
The Boy Scouts respond after President Trump's speech: We are 'wholly non-partisan'

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , KHOU 9:23 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

After President Trump gave a fiery political speech before a huge crowd of Boy Scouts, the Boy Scouts of America insisted that it doesn't promote politics.

Here's the full statement:

The Boy Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote anyone position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy. The invitation for the sitting U.S. president to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies. The sitting U.S. president serves as the BSA's honorary president. It is our long-standing custom to invite the U.S. president to the National Jamboree.

Boy Scout policy does indeed specify that scouts in uniform should not appear in places where people "could construe their presence as an endorsement of symbol or support."

The president's speech, which included lashing out at his predecessor and complaining of his political opponents, has drawn much backlash.

 

 

 

 

 

 

