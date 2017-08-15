Texas Special Session comes to an end

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor requests study of confederate statues
-
Woman killed trying to cross Highway 6
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
Texas bullet train contractors announced
-
Mom thankful Amber Alert saves daughter
-
DPS trooper back on duty after being injured by suspected drunk driver
-
Legal action over canceled Texas A&M rally?
-
Trump: Both sides to blame for Charlottesville
-
Houston forecast for Tuesday night
-
KHOU Live Video
More Stories
-
Houstonians urge city to remove confederate statueAug 15, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
-
Woman hit, killed trying to cross Highway 6 near BeechnutAug 15, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Handyman stands for Houston by helping veteransAug 15, 2017, 10:28 p.m.