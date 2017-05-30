Texas Legislature OKs bill to improve child welfare

We love eachother so much (Photo: gpointstudio)

SAN ANTONIO - Gov. Greg Abbott made Senate Bill 11 a top priority during the 85th Texas Legislature and now it's gotten final approval to make major changes to the state's Child Protective Services.

Jessica Francis is a youth advocate with the Thru Project. She grew up in foster care and the bill hits close to home for her. Backed by Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner, it would have the Department of Family and Protective Services expand their community based care approach to keep kids in their communities.

"My sibling was bounced around all of Texas," Francis said. "Children need stability. They need to be in an area they're familiar with."



The bill also transfers the state's foster care responsibilities to contracted private organizations. Additionally, it requires that children receive medical exams within 72 hours of entering the system.



Rick Cooke with Child Advocates San Antonio said holding child welfare services accountable is especially important here in Bexar County, where the second most cases of child abuse and neglect in the state is found.



"The system is broken now," Cooke said. "The case workers are extremely hardworking, well intended people that have almost an impossible job to do, given their case load and all the things that they face."



The state budget will designate $500 Million to hire 1,400 new case workers to continue making improvements to the system.

Governor Abbott is set to sign the Child Protective Services reform bill Wednesday.



