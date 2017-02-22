Texas lawmakers discuss CPS bills

AUSTIN, Texas -- While most people were off enjoying Presidents' Day, the Texas Representatives Committee on Human Services spent the day tackling one of the biggest challenges facing the state: reforming Child Protective Services (CPS).

"We're going to try really hard," said Rep Richard Pena Raymond (D-Laredo) as the hearing on three bills started. "We've tried up 'til now, we're going to keep trying to make it better."

Of all the Texans attending the hearing to weigh in on the bills, there was one woman who didn't think she'd ever be there.

"I retired three years ago," Mercedes Bristol told the committee during the hearing.

Bristol had simple plans for her golden years.

"Going on cruises," she said laughing.

But instead of cruises, she got custody of her five grandchildren.

"I have a newborn at 57 and - I was - like I said, I was working and everything was okay, I was able to handle one child,' Bristol recalled. "And I got him in March of 2011 and then December of 2012, Paul was going to be a year old, and I get four more children."

Her son's children, now ages 6 to 14, have overcome trauma and are thriving in school and activities. But the journey hasn't been easy for Bristol, who is a single mom. And she said that's why she and her grandchildren traveled from San Antonio to the Capitol Monday.

"I could never imagine being without my family," Leeleeya Chavez, the oldest of the grandchildren, told the committee.

Chavez and Bristol spoke in favor of House Bill 4, which would give foster parents who take in children they're related to a monthly stipend.



"I had no beds. I had nowhere to put these children," Bristol told the committee.

She said for grandparents, who are often on fixed incomes, the money helps provide a sense of normalcy for the children.

"These funds would actually allow children to be able to participate in extracurricular activities, such as ball games, music, things like that," Bristol said.

HB4 has received widespread support. In fact, no one attending the hearing signed up to speak against it.

The committee also held a hearing on House Bill 5, authored by Representative James Frank (R-Wichita Falls). HB5 would classify the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS), which houses CPS, as an executive level agency. That means the department would report directly to the governor instead of to the Health and Human Services Commission. Frank said this would allow DFPS to better manage its staff and streamline decision-making.

The committee spent Monday afternoon discussing a more contested bill, House Bill 6. HB6 aims to expand community-based foster care programs across the state. Opponents voiced concerns, saying the bill will make DFPS an account manager and outsource the care of children to other organizations.

