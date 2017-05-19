Texas House approves bill restricting abortions

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

The Texas House of Representatives passes Senate Bill 8 on second reading Friday evening.

SB 8 passed with a vote of 96-47. The bill will receive a final vote before it moves back to the Texas Senate, where members will vote on the changes made by the House.

The bill would require abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains after they perform abortions and it would ban the donation of fetal tissue to medical researchers. It also bans so-called 'partial-birth abortions,' which are already illegal.

An amendment to the bill that also bans so-called "dismemberment abortions," a practice registered nurse and Representative Donna Howard (D-Austin) believes is safest for the mother.

She told her colleagues politicians have no place in the exam room.

"We could sit here, self-righteous and decide that we always know best for every person, but we do not. We do not," she said through tears.

This is not the first time Texas has been down this road. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of abortion legislation House Bill 2 in 2013.

