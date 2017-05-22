Texas bathroom bill makes a comeback

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Monday morning forecast
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Cell phone video shows angry customer at Baytown pizza shop
-
Gov. Abbott signs sermon protection bill at Woodlands church
-
Texas House approves bathroom restrictions for transgender students
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
Locals meet to voice concerns after congressman calls for Trump impeachment
-
RAW VIDEO: Air 11 over bus crash in Brazoria County
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Officer accused of dismissing tickets in exchange for teen's nude photos
More Stories
-
Police: A 'number of fatalities' after possible…May 22, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Young boy, grandmother fatally injured in crash near ManvelMay 22, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
Parts of Stafford damaged after storm downs trees,…May 22, 2017, 12:32 p.m.