Representatives scuffle on House floor during protests at Capitol

A pushing match between representatives broke out on the House floor as protesters gathered at the Capitol on Monday to speak out against Senate Bill 4, which would compel local police to enforce federal immigration law.
Crowds of protesters filled all four levels of the rotunda chanting "Here to stay" and waving signs, including one that said, "See you in court!"
The House of Representatives stopped their session as DPS troopers worked to clear the gallery of protesters and blocked the doors to the gallery.
KVUE's Ashley Goudeau witnessed a scuffle on the Texas House floor as representatives pushed each other. The parliamentarian stepped in and dissolved the fight.
Representative Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) told Goudeau the disagreement began when Representative Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving) told a group of Hispanic representatives that he had called Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, on the protesters. Several other representatives said they also saw Rinaldi claim he called ICE.
Rinaldi told reporters that he said something to "incite" Blanco but could not remember exactly what he said.
Representative Justin Rodriguez (D-San Antonio) said he heard Rinaldi say that he would "put a bullet" in one of his colleagues' heads.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs