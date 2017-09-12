Ted Cruz spokeswoman: 'Offensive' porn tweet removed from account, reported to Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attends a Foreign Relations Committee comfirmation hearing for ambassadorships, on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

We’re just going to bet that Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t having a great Tuesday morning.

Overnight, the Texas Republican’s Twitter account favorited a tweet featuring hardcore pornography. By early Tuesday, the tweet was removed from the senator’s likes and reported to the social media company by staff, according to his senior communications adviser.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” adviser Catherine Frazier said on Twitter.

But the damage was done. Screenshots of the tweet appearing in Cruz's like were already taken, and the senator was trending on Twitter later that morning.

Other recent tweets that Cruz's account has liked in recent days are mostly focused on the response to Hurricane Harvey.

Cruz's office has not released another statement about the porn tweet in question.

In the meantime, @SexuallPosts, the account that posted the tweet, has thanked the senator and changed its bio to include "Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz."

