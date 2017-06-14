Shooting in Virginia: What we know

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Shots rang out Wednesday morning during practice for tomorrow's congressional baseball game. Here's what we know so far:

1. Five people were shot at about 8 a.m. Eastern and taken to the hospital, including the House Majority Whip, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and a staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who is said to be in stable condition.

Two people are in critical condition. Scalise underwent surgery and is said to be stable, according to President Donald Trump.

2. The suspected gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. Pres. Trump said in a press conference that he has died after being shot by Capitol police.

Officials believe Hodgkinson was targeting members of Congress. Media outlets are reporting that law enforcement is examining his supposed anti-Trump posts online.

James Hodgkinson (Facebook)

3. Capitol police officers were at the practice and returned fire. Alexandria police say other officers arrived three minutes after the first 911 call and two of them joined the gunfight, according to USA Today.

4. About 50 to 60 people, including 21 Congress members, were at the Republican practice for tomorrow's annual congressional charity baseball game between Republican and Democratic Congress members. The tradition has been in place since 1909.

5. All Texas representatives who were at the game are safe: Rep. Joe Barton, Rep. Roger Williams, Rep. Kevin Brady, and Rep. Mike Conaway.

6. Rep. Joe Barton and Rep. Roger Williams manage and coach the baseball team each year, according to Abby Livingston with the Texas Tribune. Barton's son was also at the game. He was rushed to safety in the dugout when shots were heard, a witness told ABC News.

7. President Donald Trump was informed of the shooting, and tweeted that Rep. Steve Scalise is "a true friend and patriot" who was injured "but will fully recover." The president is expected to speak live at 10:30 a.m.

8. Senator Rand Paul told media outlets that without the Capitol police stopping the shooter, "it probably would have been a massacre."

9. Rep. Mo Brooks says Rep. Scalise was standing infield when he was shot and fell, then tried to drag himself to safety. Brooks says Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a podiatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq, used scissors to cut Scalise's pants to get to his wound.

