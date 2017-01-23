Sessions: GOP healthcare to be as good or better than Obamacare

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, predicts the Republican replacement for Obamacare will be as good or better. (Photo: Josh Stephen / WFAA-TV)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Though Republicans and the Trump administration have yet to reveal how they will replace the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, predicted it will be as good or better than the law that exists now.

“Every single American would have a shot at coverage without requirements. It would do away with the business mandate and the individual mandate and the Cadillac tax. Outside of that, we believe it would be equal to or better than anything that existed today from the Affordable Care Act. I am confident we can do that,” said Sessions.

Last week, Donald Trump told the Washington Post: “We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

Then, hours after taking office on Friday, Trump issued an executive order formally stating his intention to have Congress repeal the healthcare law.

Despite Trump losing in Sessions’ congressional district, the chairman of the House Rules Committee told WFAA that he isn’t worried about Democrats taking that as an opportunity to challenge him.

“I simply think that it was directly related to a tough sell that we had in Dallas County. If the Democrats want to run against me, I encourage them to come do it because I enjoy this a lot,” said Sessions. “A Republican will win my district. But with that said we are not taking anything for granted. We go back every weekend and make sure people know what a difference a Republican majority makes.”

Sessions also said a constitutional amendment to create congressional term limits is likely a tough sell.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz proposes limiting senators to two six-year terms and representatives to three two-year terms.

“We have tried this back in 1997 and I don’t think that they’re really aware of the history,” said Sessions. Seventeen states already have a term limit plan in place. Members in those 17 states have to support what that state did.”

Sessions recommends states address it in a constitutional convention.

