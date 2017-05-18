Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer subpoena

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives for a press conference between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. The White House announced February 13, 2017 that Michael Flynn has resigned as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, amid escalating controversy over his contacts with Moscow. In his formal resignation letter, Flynn acknowledged that in the period leading up to Trump's inauguration: "I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador." / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That’s according to the panel’s chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn’s lawyer. Burr says the panel’s members are not surprised and says, “We’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

© 2017 Associated Press