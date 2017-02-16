Senate confirms deficit hawk Mick Mulvaney as Trump budget chief

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Rep.
The South Carolina Republican previously said that cutting the national debt would be a major priority, and he suggested during his confirmation hearing that cuts in entitlement programs like Medicare should be on the table.
Mulvaney's history of advocacy for stringent budget cuts generated opposition from Democrats and also Arizona Republican
"It's not about one Cabinet position. This is not personal. This is not political. This is about principle,” McCain said on the Senate floor Thursday. “This is about my conviction as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee that providing for the common defense is our highest constitutional duty, and that rebuilding our military must be the Number 1 priority of the Congress and the White House."
Read more:
When he was in Congress, Mulvaney was a member of the House’s conservative
As director of the
“OMB can play an important role in making sure that spending programs don’t duplicate each other,” Enzi said on the Senate floor Thursday. “I have full faith in Rep. Mulvaney.”
Illinois Democratic
“His priorities as a member of the Freedom Caucus, a founding member, disqualify him for this job,” Durbin said Thursday. “That is the group that led to the resignation of
