School finance bill aims to prevent property tax increase

AUSTIN - Texas Representative Dan Huberty (R-Houston) filed House Bill 21 Monday to address school finance.

The bill will provide $1.6 billion in additional resources for schools and lower recapture payments in an effort to prevent a property tax increase. The bill has gained bipartisan support.

According to Huberty's office, the bill:

• Reduces the amount of money that local taxpayers would pay in Recapture by $163 million in 2018 and $192 million in 2019.

• Increases the Basic Allotment per student from $5,140 to $5,350.

• Creates new transportation funding at $125 per student funded through the Basic Allotment, which will benefit charters and allow districts that pay Recapture to fully access state transportation funding for the first time.

• Provides weighted funding for students with dyslexia.

• Provides a two-year hardship grant program to help districts affected by the expiration of Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction.

"When it comes to improving education in the State of Texas, there's no time like the present. We can do this, this session and I assure you that the House public education committee is committed to sending a school finance bill to the governor's desk before we adjourn," Huberty said.

The House Committee on Public Education, which Huberty chairs, will take the bill up Tuesday afternoon.

