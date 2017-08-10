Scaramucci says Lizza recorded call without permission, calls him 'Linda Tripp of 2017'

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TASOS KATOPODIS (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claims New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza recorded their now-infamous conversation without his permission and called him "the Linda Tripp of 2017."

In a Wednesday night tweet, Scaramucci wrote, "He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife," replying to a Twitter user.

The New York financier had called Lizza "the Linda Tripp of 2017," in an earlier tweet, adding, "he is up at night not being able to live with himself."

Tripp factored into the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal when she secretly recorded conversation between herself and Lewinsky during which Lewinsky revealed details of her relationship with Clinton.

With Lizza playing Tripp's role, some Twitter users noted that Scaramucci would be the Lewinsky in this situation.

Last month, Lizza published a transcript of an expletive-filled rant the then-White House communications director went on during a call with the reporter, which Lizza said he never asked to be off the record. Days later, the White House announced that Scaramucci would step down from his role after serving less than two weeks in the Trump administration.

For her part, Lewinsky offered a single emoji response to Scaramucci's tweet the next morning:

Scaramucci will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next Monday, the show announced Wednesday. Colbert tweeted the news, saying "heads up for our censors to get ready," which Scaramucci retweeted after his posts on Lizza.

