SB 4 hearing scheduled for San Antonio federal district court

SAN ANTONIO - A hearing is set for the preliminary injunction filed by the City of El Cenizo against the State of Texas to stop Senate Bill 4 from taking effect on Sept. 1.

The hearing will take place on June 26 at 9:30 a.m. in San Antonio's federal district court.

As KENS 5 reported, SB 4 bans “sanctuary cities” that serve as safe-havens for those without American citizenship. The bill also allows law enforcement agencies to ask you about your immigration status during a traffic stop.

The court also consolidated the cases filed by El Paso County, and the cities of San Antonio and Austin with El Cenizo and designated El Cenizo as the lead case.

El Cenizo is reportedly the only Plaintiff thus far who has filed to stop SB 4 dead in its tracks.

