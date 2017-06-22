San Antonio joins Paris Climate Agreement with city council vote

SA ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council voted to join the Paris Climate Agreement and Mayor’s National Climate Action Agenda on Thursday.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris agreement earlier this month, but since then, individual cities across the U.S. have pledged to join, themselves.

Mayors from Austin, Dallas, and Houston had previously said that they would still honor the Paris climate accord, but then-Mayor Ivy Taylor didn’t join the MNCAA.

“The actions necessary for climate preparedness – a priority for our economy, our national defense, and global stability – happen largely at the local level," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a press release. "City governments are tasked with creating policies and making investments that can reduce traffic congestion and lower emissions, encourage energy efficiency, and reduce the carbon footprint through building regulations."

Less than a year after the Paris Climate Agreement was announced, the City of San Antonio created the SA Tomorrow sustainability plan, which, in part, accounts for the environmental impact of San Antonio’s growth and targets greenhouse gas emissions with a goal to reduce them in the city.

“As the seventh largest city in the US, we have both the ability and the responsibility to act,” said Councilwoman Ana Sandoval in a press release. “Today’s action affirms our commitment to protect the welfare of our community and the welfare our children and grandchildren.”

