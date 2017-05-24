San Antonio may sue Texas over new immigration law

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is seeking to potentially take legal action to block the state's new immigration law.

The city would be joining a number of civil rights organizations that have already filed lawsuits against Senate Bill 4, which would ban "sanctuary cities." The bill, known as the "show me your papers" bill, was signed into law earlier this month.

Starting September 1, local law enforcement will be required to comply with federal immigration agents and would allow police to question a person's immigration status. San Antonio City Councilman Rey Saldana, who serves the city's south side, has been vocal about his opposition to the law. He said that during an executive session on Thursday, city council will decide if they will move forward with a lawsuit.

"The goal of the City of San Antonio is to remain consistent. We have consistently been against Senate Bill 4, which we are against in spirit because of the fact that it makes it more difficult for our police officers to do their job," Councilman Saldana said. "That's not coming from me as a policy maker, a council member, that's coming from our police chief. That's coming from our Bexar County sheriff."

Saldana added that if the city decides to take legal action, they will likely join the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, which has already planned to file a suit.

"We would be a client of MALDEF, who would be bringing this. They have a team of litigators who are some of the best in the country who will be testing a state that has a very bad record with regard to passing laws that have held up to constitutional muster. So whether that has to do with voter ID's or basic constitutional rights awarded to citizens, " Councilman Saldana said.

A growing number of churches across San Antonio also said that they support the city's efforts. On Wednesday night, the Interfaith Welcome Coalition brought together numerous congregations at the First Unitarian Universalist Church. They discussed ways to help immigrants.

"We wanted them to meet each other and to be able to work together and to know what different ones have to offer. Like our church for example, we don't have a shower so we couldn't keep someone long term, but we might take food to someone who can or help them in some other way," church member Mary Grace Ketner said.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services was also at the meeting. An attorney said that they can help train church staff to better understand the law and, in turn, help immigrants.

"Basically inform them, educate them about their constitutional rights. What we're letting people know about is we're doing trainings, information sessions," said Justin Tullius, an attorney for RAICES.

RAICES said that church meetings, like the one in San Antonio, are happening across the state. The organization was invited to an upcoming meeting where 125 churches in Dallas plan to discuss how to help immigrants.

The First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio became a sanctuary congregation on Sunday.

© 2017 KENS-TV