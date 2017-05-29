San Antonio demonstrators join large protest in Austin over SB 4

SAN ANTONIO - There was no shortage of drama on the last day of the Texas legislative session Monday.

Two lawmakers lost their cool and got into a confrontation on the House floor brought on by a large protest that had broken out inside the Capitol rotunda.

“Here to stay” and other chants were heard loud throughout the Capitol on Monday by a large group of protestors. They were there to protest SB 4, which bans so-called "sanctuary cities" and allows local police to ask someone about their immigration status when lawfully detained.

Some estimate more than a thousand people were protesting, but definitely hundreds showed up. This happened although SB 4 already has been passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Still, that has not stopped people from pushing back. A bus of about 46 people left San Antonio early Monday morning. It was a coalition of different activists groups fighting back against a law they believe is discriminatory.

“How are they going to know if I’m undocumented or not? Just because of how I look like, or because of my accent? I think that’s racial profiling and that’s just not right,” said Jessica Azua of the Texas Organizing Project.

“It’s great to see this kind of unity. This is the kind of unity that we need, so these people can understand we’re going to stand and fight against this,” Juan Aguirre said.

And those voices were loud enough to trigger frustration that led to those two lawmakers getting into a confrontation on the House floor.

It happened after Republican Rep. Matt Rinaldi told a group of Hispanic legislators that he called ICE on the protesters.

That’s when video appears to show Democratic Rep. Poncho Nevarez rush toward Rinaldi and shove him back.

“When I saw the video of what happened today, I was like ‘Wow, they’re already losing their heads and we’re just starting,” Azua said.

Of course, not all Texans feel that way. Weston Martinez, who is known among Texas conservatives, said SB 4 is misunderstood.

“It’s only to protect the citizens here in the United States, and ironically SB 4, that's its intent. Its intent is to have the laws followed out,” Martinez said.

Despite the governor already signing SB 4, the protestors hope it will face legal challenges. They are also asking city councils across Texas to fight the law through litigation.

