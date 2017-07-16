San Antonio civil rights leader Jaime Martinez dies at 70

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio civil rights leader Jaime Martinez died on Sunday. He was 70 years old.

Martinez was known as the chairman of the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation. One of his last public acts was participating in this year’s Cesar Chavez march.

On Facebook, Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted:

We have lost one of our most inspiring civil rights leaders. Jaime Martinez’s tireless, lifelong work to advance civil rights and workers’ rights changed San Antonio and the nation for the better. Jaime’s memory will be forever honored by the city that he called home.

© 2017 KENS-TV