S.A. anti-abortion activists optimistic about new administration

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonians joined the many across the country Sunday who said they were marching for life.

Abortion opponents protested Planned Parenthood and were optimistic about Washington's stance on abortion in the years to come.

Norma Rayna said she, like many at the San Antonio Rally for Life, is happy to see the Trump administration take a different approach to abortion issues than the Obama White House.

"I am always there for the mothers and the fathers because I see the sadness and what it brings for them," Rayna said. "There are so many programs that are there to not only help them keep their child but to help support them for a few years."

Ramona Trevino also spoke. She is a former Planned Parenthood employee who now speaks at anti-abortion rallies.

She said Planned Parenthood "cared about abortion more than anything else."

"Eighty percent of their profits come from abortion, and that just really just confirmed it for me," she said.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence told a Washington anti-abortion crowd that "life is winning."

He went on to say President Trump shared their opposition to abortion and would appoint a Supreme Court justice who also held that view.

"We are here to hope and pray that with some of the changes that have been made currently that pretty soon we may see the miracle of Roe v. Wade being overturned," Rayna said.

Trevino said that no matter what happens in legislation, "we will always continue to be a voice."

